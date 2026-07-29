Centre plans to allow govt-approved private labs to test electricity meters

The Centre plans to allow government-authorized private laboratories to test electricity meters, ending the near-exclusive control of power distribution companies (discoms) over meter testing and giving consumers an independent way to challenge disputed electricity bills.
The proposal, being prepared by the Department of Consumer Affairs through its Legal Metrology Division, would allow Government Approved Test Centres (GATCs) operated by private entities to test electricity meters, according to two people aware of the development.
If implemented, consumers disputing the accuracy of their electricity meters would be able to approach authorized private laboratories for an independent assessment instead of relying solely on tests conducted by the concerned discom.
Consumer forums across states regularly receive complaints relating to sudden spikes in electricity bills, alleged fast-running meters, defective smart meters and disputes over replacement charges. Under the current system, consumers who suspect a faulty meter submit it to the distribution company for testing, which is generally carried out in laboratories operated or designated by the utility itself. Consumer organizations have long argued that the process lacks independence.