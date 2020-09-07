Electricity regulator gives relief to Delhi industrial, commercial consumers

NEW DELHI: In a relief to Delhi’s industrial and commercial consumers who have been hit hard by coronavirus pandemic, the electricity regulator has directed distribution companies or discoms to reduce their fixed charges by half for unutilized capacity for April and May.

The current tariff mechanism has two parts -- a fixed charge, which is the investment incurred towards power generation equipment, and a variable cost or the cost of fuel.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) in its order on Monday said, “The Commission observed that during lockdown period till 30/05/2020, majority of Non-Domestic (Commercial etc.) and Industrial Consumers did not use their system to the contracted capacity. However, the Fixed Charges at the applicable rate have been billed to them based on the Billing Demand, as per DERC (Supply Code and Performance Standards) Regulations, 2017."

While India's electricity demand is recovering amid gradual lifting of the lockdown, it is yet to reach the pre-pandemic days. Delhi’s electricity demand touched an all-time high of 7,409 MW in July last year.

The regulator in its order said, “the fixed charges for unutilized capacity for April 2020 and May 2020 (Contract Demand/Sanctioned Load - MDI) for eligible Industrial and Non- domestic (Commercial etc.) consumers shall be billed at reduced rate of Rs.125/kVA/month as against existing rate of Rs.250/kVA/month."

This will be adjusted in the next two billing cycles by the discoms -- BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL), Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) -- that supply electricity in the national capital.

The Monday order comes in the backdrop of Delhi been spared an increase in electricity rates by the regulator, sixth year in a row. The tariff levels for the year to March have remained unchanged primarily because the regulator didn’t consider any revenue increase for the distribution firms on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Commission is of the view that in order to avoid hardships to such consumers, the Fixed Charges for the unutilized capacity (Contract Demand – Maximum Demand) during April 2020 and May 2020 for eligible Industrial and Non-domestic (Commercial etc.) consumers may be billed at reduced rate against existing rate of Rs.250/kVA/month," the DERC order said.

Electricity has significant political ramifications, a fact established by the Aam Aadmi Party’s moves. Providing free power up to 200 units every month for households, a 50% subsidy on monthly power consumption of up to 400 units announced in 2015, and capping electricity tariff paid handsome dividends for the AAP in the Delhi elections.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via