Electricity regulator gives relief to Delhi industrial, commercial consumers

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) in its order on Monday said, “The Commission observed that during lockdown period till 30/05/2020, majority of Non-Domestic (Commercial etc.) and Industrial Consumers did not use their system to the contracted capacity. However, the Fixed Charges at the applicable rate have been billed to them based on the Billing Demand, as per DERC (Supply Code and Performance Standards) Regulations, 2017."