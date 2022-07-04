Electrolyzer firm Ohmium to lift India output fourfold3 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 01:42 AM IST
- Renewable energy startup aims to boost production capacity to 2GW a year by December
NEW DELHI : Ohmium India, an arm of US-based renewable energy startup Ohmium International plans, aims to increase its production capacity fourfold to 2GW a year by December. The India unit, which runs the company’s only facility manufacturing electrolyzers, is also exporting to the US and aims to ship electrolyzers to Europe soon.