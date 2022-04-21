Electrolyzer PLI to spur green hydrogen output in the works

The plan to boost local electrolyzer manufacturing also comes on the back of surging global demand and concerns over adequate supplies of electrolyzers. In a recent report, US investment bank Jefferies said that the European Union plans to quadruple its green hydrogen supply by 2030 to reduce demand for Russian gas. This would push worldwide demand for electrolyzers to more than 400GW, while global supply would only reach 70GW by 2030, the report said.