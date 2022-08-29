Elon Musk says world needs more oil and gas
- Tesla boss tells Norway energy conference he’s ‘pronuclear,’ urges continued use of nuclear power plants alongside renewable-energy investments
Tesla Inc. boss Elon Musk told European energy leaders that the world needs more oil and natural gas and should continue operating nuclear power plants while investing heavily in renewable energy sources.
“I think we actually need more oil and gas, not less, but simultaneously moving as fast as we can to a sustainable energy economy," Mr. Musk, Tesla’s chief executive and largest shareholder, told a conference in Stavanger, Norway.
Mr. Musk said work on developing battery-storage technology is key to making the most of investments in wind, solar and geothermal energy. “I’m also pronuclear," Mr. Musk said.
“We should really keep going with the nuclear plants. I know this may be an unpopular view in some quarters. But I think if you have a well-designed nuclear power plant, you should not shut it down, especially right now," he said.
