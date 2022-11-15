Emerging market governments, firms face challenges in decarbonisation: Moody‘s

Companies that fail to demonstrate how they will implement policies and programmes to manage the social consequences of the carbon transition are likely to face greater scrutiny from investors, policymakers and consumers, thereby raising potential market, reputational and legal risks,
New Delhi: A just transition that seeks to maximise potential socioeconomic benefits while minimising expected negative impacts of global decarbonization poses a unique set of risks, opportunities, and challenges to sovereigns and corporates in emerging markets (EMs), rating agency Moody’s said in a report on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: A just transition that seeks to maximise potential socioeconomic benefits while minimising expected negative impacts of global decarbonization poses a unique set of risks, opportunities, and challenges to sovereigns and corporates in emerging markets (EMs), rating agency Moody’s said in a report on Tuesday.
Exploring how the move towards net-zero is likely to reshape economies globally, the rating agency in its report said carbon transition will likely be more difficult for EM sovereigns because of typically higher exposure to social risks, weaker governance, and lower financial buffers.
Exploring how the move towards net-zero is likely to reshape economies globally, the rating agency in its report said carbon transition will likely be more difficult for EM sovereigns because of typically higher exposure to social risks, weaker governance, and lower financial buffers.
Also, companies in EMs are generally not well prepared to manage reorganisation and professional development for workforces, or social and economic development for local communities.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Moody’s said that the emerging markets (EMs) governments are at the forefront of financing transition initiatives, and growth and innovation in sovereign sustainable bond issuance can help fill the substantial funding gap between sovereigns’ current budgets and projected transition costs.
“The net-zero transition will also involve a significant reallocation of corporate resources that will affect workforces and communities," the report added.
Companies that fail to demonstrate how they will implement policies and programmes to manage the social consequences of the carbon transition are likely to face greater scrutiny from investors, policymakers and consumers, thereby raising potential market, reputational and legal risks, Moody’s said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to an analysis by Moody’s Investors Service, sovereigns most exposed to socioeconomic risks associated with the energy transition include Nigeria, Angola, Republic of the Congo, Iraq and Ecuador. Reliance on hydrocarbons for economic activity, exports and government revenue is elevated across all five sovereigns, even as high exposure to social risks and weak governance magnify the credit challenges associated with carbon transition.