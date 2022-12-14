Energy conservation plays a vital role in steel industry: RINL CMD

NEW DELHI :Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, a Navaratna PSE under the Ministry of Steel has been at the forefront of the energy efficiency movement since its inception and has been demonstrating its supremacy in the conservation of energy year after year, Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL said on Wednesday.

