Energy conservation plays a vital role in steel industry: RINL CMD

NEW DELHI :Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, a Navaratna PSE under the Ministry of Steel has been at the forefront of the energy efficiency movement since its inception and has been demonstrating its supremacy in the conservation of energy year after year, Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL said on Wednesday.
He was addressing the valedictory function of Energy Conservation Fortnight celebrations held in connection with National Energy Conservation Day at the Visakhapatnam steel plant today.
Speaking on the occasion, Atul Bhatt said that RINL installed state-of-the-art cleaner technologies in the design stage itself, such as Coke Dry Quenching, BF Top Pressure Recovery, LD Gas recovery, Waste heat recovery systems in various combustion systems, Continuous Casting in place of steel ingots in steel making. These technologies contributed for reducing specific energy consumption in the design stage itself.
RINL has been awarded the prestigious National Energy Leader award four times in a row by CII. It is a rare achievement in any PSU to obtain National Energy Leader Award with such consistency, Bhatt said.
The employees of RINL have great potential to excel and with the commitment of all employees and unions, RINL will excel beyond expectations and achieve benchmarks in energy consumption in the steel industry,“ he added.
