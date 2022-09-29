Energy crisis pushes german industry to the brink7 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 05:02 PM IST
Rising costs are bringing the country’s energy-hungry manufacturers and small businesses close to breaking point
FRANKFURT : German businesses are growing concerned that without an energy price cap, a wave of insolvencies could wash over the country in coming weeks and disrupt the supply chains serving Germany’s largest industrial sectors.