Energy crisis to boost sale of heat pumps to record levels: IEA

Annual sales of heat pumps in the EU could rise to 7 million by 2030 -- up from 2 million in 2021 -- if governments succeed in hitting their emissions reduction and energy security goals. Heating buildings accounts for one-third of EU gas demand today. Heat pumps could reduce that demand by nearly 7 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2025 -- roughly equal to the natural gas supplied via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline in 2021. This annual gas saving would grow to at least 21 bcm by 2030 if EU climate targets are met.

