Energy experts to meet at GEO India to discuss sustainable oil & gas production

New Delhi: Over 100 energy experts from across the world will discuss latest developments for sustainable and production of advantaged oil and natural gas at the three-day 5th South Asian Geoscience Conference, GEO India 2022.
Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the three-day conference to be held in Jaipur from Friday.
Organized by the Association of Petroleum Geologists (APG), over a hundred experts from India and other countries including the US, Norway and the European Central will participate to discuss the issues and share their experiences.
“Apart from India, more than a hundred geology and geophysics experts from other countries including the USA, Norway, UK are going to attend this conference. The conference will brainstorm on the role of oil and gas in the context of energy transition in the fast-changing world. Hence, ‘Fossil Fuels, Decarbonization and Changing Energy Dynamics’ is chosen as a theme for the conference," the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a statement.
Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, patron, APG and CMD, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) said that the GEO India conference has grown in stature in the last 15 years as an international conference.
APG President S N Chitnis (Executive Director in ONGC) informed that over 200 technical papers will be presented in the conference, which is being participated by over 1500 geoscientists and 600 delegates.
“Apart from presentation of technical papers, plenary discussions will be held by global experts in this conference to achieve the goal of zero carbon dioxide emissions together with production of HC to meet the energy requirement of India in the future", he added.
Experts like Justin Murphy, Zaheer Ibrahim, Charles Boyette from the USA, Desikan Sundararajan from Norway, among others along with industry experts from India will share their cutting-edge research and technology at the conference.