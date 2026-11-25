India's dependence on imported energy is prompting investors to bring capital back into the country's renewable energy technology sector, where private equity and debt funding declined for three consecutive years.
The sector has attracted $722 million across 26 funding rounds so far this year, according to data from Tracxn, compared with $733 million raised across 35 rounds in 2022. Investments fell to $649 million in 2023 and $620 million in 2024, before dropping sharply to $162 million in 2025.