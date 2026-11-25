India's dependence on imported energy is prompting investors to bring capital back into the country's renewable energy technology sector, where private equity and debt funding declined for three consecutive years.
India's dependence on imported energy is prompting investors to bring capital back into the country's renewable energy technology sector, where private equity and debt funding declined for three consecutive years.
The sector has attracted $722 million across 26 funding rounds so far this year, according to data from Tracxn, compared with $733 million raised across 35 rounds in 2022. Investments fell to $649 million in 2023 and $620 million in 2024, before dropping sharply to $162 million in 2025.
The sector has attracted $722 million across 26 funding rounds so far this year, according to data from Tracxn, compared with $733 million raised across 35 rounds in 2022. Investments fell to $649 million in 2023 and $620 million in 2024, before dropping sharply to $162 million in 2025.
According to analysts, funding contracted as institutional and foreign investors shifted to utility-scale projects, power purchase agreements were stalled, equipment costs rose on stricter domestic manufacturing mandates, and rapid renewable energy generation growth outpaced transmission infrastructure and battery storage deployment.
The shift comes amid renewed concerns over the security of India's energy supplies following the disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz this year. It's resulted in investors scouting for opportunities across the energy value chain – from domestic generation and alternative fuels to storage and technologies that improve energy efficiency.
“The Hormuz crisis has shown, more than anything else, that India is too dependent on geopolitical movements in various parts of the world when it comes to energy. In every part of our energy value chain we have dependency,” said Vasudha Madhavan, founder of Ostara Advisors, a climate-focused investment banking firm.
India imported 89% of its crude oil, 49.7% of its natural gas and 23.5% of its coal in FY25, according to provisional figures in the Energy Statistics 2026 report released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation in March.
Electricity demand is expected to rise, with per capita consumption projected to increase from 1.4 megawatt hours (MWh) in FY25 to 2 MWh by 2030, according to the government's draft National Electricity Policy 2026.
Beyond infrastructure
The latest funding cycle is different from the one four years ago. In 2022, investors were writing large cheques to companies building renewable energy infrastructure.
Serentica Renewables, which provides solar, wind, and energy storage solutions, raised $400 million from private equity firm KKR, while solar cell manufacturer Waaree Energies raised $245 million from a clutch of investors before going public in 2024.
Large asset managers continue to back such projects. In July, Brookfield launched Lumara, a $600 million platform to invest in solar, wind and battery storage projects.
But venture capital investors are increasingly looking beyond infrastructure towards technologies that can make the expanding energy ecosystem more efficient.
“As the infrastructure buildout grows, so will technology because it enables the former to be more efficient. The returns on technology investments are also higher compared to infrastructure bets,” said Raiyaan Shingati, co-founder and managing partner at Transition VC.
This is reflected in the spread of investments this year. Early-stage companies such as EV charging and solar inverter maker Zenergize, wind turbine operations and maintenance startup Greentech, and biofuels maker Greenjoules have raised $4 million, $3.3 million and $15.9 million, respectively.
Larger investments have gone towards companies producing energy and alternative fuels. Green hydrogen and ammonia producer Hygenco raised $105 million in a round led by Fullerton Carbon Action Fund, while biogas and clean fuels technology company GPS Renewables raised $66.6 million from PixelSky Capital.
Storage opportunities
As renewable energy capacity expands, the ability to store and distribute electricity efficiently is becoming important. Falling battery prices are making storage systems viable for industrial customers looking to manage peak demand.
“Storage, transmission and grid transformation are where the action is, and investors moving there is the natural course,” said Santosh Singh, managing director and partner at Intellecap, a global impact advisory firm.
Two Point O Capital, a clean-energy financing and services platform, is getting more enquiries from customers for battery energy storage systems (BESS).
“From an India perspective, the prices have come down to a point where there are a lot more use-cases which are now becoming economically viable on a standalone basis,” said Karan Bhutani, founder of Two Point O Capital, which is backed by Omnivore, growX Ventures, and RTP Global.
The company's pipeline includes BESS projects worth ₹3 crore-12 crore, while solar-plus-storage projects can be valued at ₹25 crore-35 crore. Bhutani said battery storage and energy efficiency would be the key drivers of the company's growth.
There is also an opportunity for startups to develop alternatives to lithium-ion batteries, whose supply chains remain heavily concentrated in China. Reducing this dependence is particularly relevant as energy storage becomes a more important part of India's electricity infrastructure.
“Energy storage is the next logical thing, and it cannot be tied to one geography or a concentrated supply chain,” said Rishi Srivastava, founder of Offgrid Energy Labs.
The Gurugram-based startup is developing zinc-bromine batteries for long-duration energy storage, using materials that are locally available.
Offgrid is in discussions with partners to set up a 1 gigawatt-hour (GWh) facility in India, which could eventually be scaled up to 3 GWh. It estimates that setting up a 1 GWh manufacturing facility would require $25 million in plant and machinery, compared with $100 million-120 million for a comparable lithium-ion facility.
It is exploring joint ventures to manufacture its batteries rather than build and operate the capacity by itself. The company’s batteries are undergoing certification before commercial sales.