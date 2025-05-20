Power minister calls for equitable access to energy resources globally

New Delhi: India has called for equitable access to energy resources globally as countries look for energy security amid geopolitical tensions.

Union minister for power Manohar Lal told a Brics energy ministers’ meeting in Brazil on Monday that energy security is one of the most pressing challenges and emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation in the southern grouping to ensure economic stability and sustainability.

A statement from the ministry on Tuesday said he emphasized the need to promote equitable access to energy resources globally.

It comes as countries are also looking at securing lithium and other critical mineral resources across the globe which are key for making modules used in solar power projects.

India has also been working on making energy accessible for the least developed countries in Africa through the International Solar Alliance.

Also read | International Solar Alliance to increase viability gap funding for solar projects to 35%

He reaffirmed India’s commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive energy future and appreciated Brazil’s leadership under the theme, ‘Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.’ He emphasized the critical role of energy security, access and affordability in advancing global development goals.

During the meeting, the minister said India has become the world’s third-largest producer of solar and wind energy, and that it is moving towards achieving its nationally determined contribution (NDC) goals on greenhouse gas emissions.

Speaking of developments across the clean energy space, he said that India has achieved a 20% ethanol blending milestone, advancing biofuel adoption and emissions reduction and is investing in smart grids, advanced metering infrastructure, and an expanded transmission network, including the green energy corridor, setting ambitious goals for green hydrogen and nuclear energy, including a 100GW nuclear capacity target by 2047 and launching a domestic carbon credit market.

Emphasis on biofuels He also emphasized the role of the Global Biofuels Alliance in advancing cooperation in the biofuels sector and underscored India’s commitment to energy efficiency through innovative programs such as the Energy Conservation Sustainable Buildings Code, rooftop solar initiatives, and efficient appliance standards.

The Global Biofuels Alliance was launched in September 2023 in India during the G20 Summit with India, the US and Brazil as the founders. The alliance currently has 24 countries and 14 international organizations as members.

At the same time, Lal underscored the role of fossil fuels in the global energy mix—especially for developing countries—and urged greater cooperation to promote their cleaner and efficient use through technologies such as coal gasification, carbon capture and storage, and green chemical innovations.

The Brics energy ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening energy security and advancing UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7, focusing on universal electricity access, clean cooking and tackling energy poverty. They emphasized the need for just, inclusive and balanced energy transitions in response to climate change.

While acknowledging the continued role of fossil fuels—particularly in developing countries—they stressed the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in alignment with SDG 7 and global climate targets guided by technological neutrality and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC).

The ministers called for stronger partnerships, supported open, fair, and non-discriminatory international energy markets, and encouraged the use of local currencies in energy trade.

They recognized the fundamental role of the Brics Energy Research Cooperation Platform and welcomed the updated Brics Roadmap for Energy Cooperation (2025-2030) as key to deeper collaboration.

Affirming each country’s right to determine its own energy transition path and pace, the ministers advocated efficient use of all energy sources and called for increased concessional and low-cost financing from developed to developing nations. They highlighted the role of the New Development Bank (NDB) in promoting sustainable energy infrastructure, especially through local currency financing.

The ministers advocated adoption of fair, transparent, and consistent guidelines for assessing carbon intensity, energy classification and mutual recognition of taxonomies and certifications. Underscoring energy security as vital for socio-economic development, they highlighted the importance of market stability, resilient infrastructure, diversified energy sources and critical minerals for clean technologies.

They reiterated the goal to double energy efficiency by 2030 and emphasized enhanced cooperation and knowledge sharing among Brics nations. They also committed to elevating Brics’ global energy role and advancing shared priorities under India’s chairmanship in 2026.