Energy transition, security top global priorities: IEA official
Summary
- Despite the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, clean energy momentum will continue across countries, given the commercial viability and business opportunities in this space, says Brian Motherway, IEA's head of energy efficiency and inclusive transitions office.
NEW DELHI : Although individual governments work differently, energy transition and security will be the top priorities globally, said Brian Motherway, International Energy Agency’s (IEA) head of energy efficiency and inclusive transitions office, in an interview.