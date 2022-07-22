Engie eyes partnerships to drive growth in India

“These kinds of partnerships we do globally. So, for India also, we are open for it, but not primarily to divest or capital raise; that’s not the intent. They could be partners for long-term strategy; they could be project-specific. For instance, Edelweiss is project-specific. It could be a different partner for C&I (commercial and industrial segment), could be a partner for utility, could be one combined partner. We are still in discussions on how we structure these partnerships," he said.