Engineers India wins consultancy contract for Mongolia refinery1 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 09:41 PM IST
- Engineers India that LOA for Mongol Refinery (MR) Project has been awarded to Megha Engineering (MEIL) on 28 October
Engineers India on Friday announced that Mongol Refinery (MR) Project achieved a critical milestone of executing EPC contract agreement for EPC-2 (Open Art units, Utilities & Offsites, Plant Buildings) and EPC-3 (Captive Power Plants) at Ulaanbaatar, the capital city of Mongolia.