Engineers India on Friday announced that Mongol Refinery (MR) Project achieved a critical milestone of executing EPC contract agreement for EPC-2 (Open Art units, Utilities & Offsites, Plant Buildings) and EPC-3 (Captive Power Plants) at Ulaanbaatar, the capital city of Mongolia.

The LOA has been awarded to Megha Engineering (MEIL) on 28 October 2022, it said.

“Mongol Refinery having 1.5 MMTPA crude throughput is being set up in Mongolia with the Line of Credit fund by the Government of India," a press release said.

This project is also part of the Development Partnership Administration initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Govt. of India.

Engineers India (EIL) is the Project Management Consultant (PMC) for this prestigious G2G collaboration project.

EIL is committed to successfully execute this project of national importance that intends to catering the energy security for Mongolia. It is worth noting that Mongolia is presently importing its total fossil fuel consumption requirement such as Diesel, Gasoline, Jet fuel, LPG etc. from its neighboring countries.

Construction of this refinery shall also open numerous job opportunities and cater to the development of industries in the vicinity aiding the Mongolia’s economic growth in the years to come.