Entire operating capacity now zero-waste-to-landfill certified: Adani Green Energy

AGEL has successfully achieved the landfill diversion rate of 99 per cent. Ever since AGEL undertook the target to become a Zero-Waste-to-Landfill (ZWL) certified company for its 100 per cent of operating capacity by 2024-25, it has complied with all applicable EHS (environment and health safety) requirements and ensured that waste material is disposed in the most environmentally sound manner, it stated.