MUMBAI : Only a fraction of nearly 900 entrepreneurs who submitted letters of intent to set up compressed biogas (CBG) plants to oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd, have come forward to implement their plans.

The lack of an established ecosystem in terms of pricing and gas offtake is holding entrepreneurs back from installing the plants, officials at the OMCs said.

CBG is produced by anaerobic decomposition of agricultural waste, sugarcane press mud and municipal waste. It can be used as a fuel for automobiles. “OMCs are not guaranteeing 100% offtake from day one, saying that after the plants are constructed, the companies may take 18 months to offtake full capacity. That is causing an ecosystem challenge, and entrepreneurs are negotiating with OMCs on this," said an official who is part of the discussions, seeking anonymity.

OMCs have said producers can sell gas to third parties if they exercise their first right of refusal. “This is putting entrepreneurs in a fix. If OMCs don’t pick up gas, where will they find users?" the official asked. The OMCs did not respond to email queries till press time.

OMCs have a mandate to set up 50-60 CBG plants within two-three years. On 9 March, HPCL partnered with Praj Industries to set up a CBG plant at Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

So far, 900 letters of intent were issued to oil companies and private entities to set up CBG plants, including 126 in Uttar Pradesh, 75 in Maharashtra, 59 in Haryana, 35 in Andhra Pradesh, 24 in Punjab, seven in Delhi, 32 in Gujarat, 25 in Karnataka, 24 in Madhya Pradesh, 22 in Chhattisgarh, 16 in Tamil Nadu, 13 in West Bengal and 11 in Bihar. Odisha, Uttarakhand and Telangana will have nine each, Jharkhand will have seven, Rajasthan five, and Goa, J&K and Assam two each.

On 1 October 2018, the government had launched the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation scheme under which 15 million metric tonnes of CBG were to be produced. The scheme did not take off due to lack of funds. However, with RBI according priority-sector lending of up to ₹30 crore for CBG projects, OMCs said private entities will find it easier to secure funding for setting up the plants. State Bank of India will fund the projects based on an offtake agreement and it will be a term loan for 10-12 years and a maximum repayment period of 15 years, including moratorium.

“There are many questions on the minds of entrepreneurs. These include what the payback period is and what happens if oil companies do not guarantee complete offtake," said a second OMC official, also seeking anonymity.

CBG cannot be stored. If not taken, it has to be flared off. Besides, pricing is also an issue. While the petroleum ministry has asked city gas distribution companies to feed CBG through their pipelines, the gas companies have said they will not pay ₹46 per kg as per SATAT scheme, but ₹38 per kg. “This is a make-or-break situation for entrepreneurs," the first official said.

