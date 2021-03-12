Entrepreneurs wary of bio-gas unit installation

On 1 October 2018, the government had launched the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation scheme under which 15 million metric tonnes of CBG were to be produced. The scheme did not take off due to lack of funds. However, with RBI according priority-sector lending of up to ₹30 crore for CBG projects, OMCs said private entities will find it easier to secure funding for setting up the plants. State Bank of India will fund the projects based on an offtake agreement and it will be a term loan for 10-12 years and a maximum repayment period of 15 years, including moratorium.

