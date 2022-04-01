Miami e-scooter marketplace and manufacturer Fluidfreeride has sold more than twice as many units this month compared with last, founder Julian Fernau says. Sales are 70% higher than in March 2021, he added, and website traffic is up about 30% since gas prices began to shoot up at the fastest rate on record earlier this month. At Bird, another manufacturer, sales have increased 60% and website traffic is up 30% during the same time, according to a spokeswoman.

Interest in e-scooters and similar e-bikes, which are just like the original versions only with a motor, has been rising for a couple of years, as supply issues have hurt car availability and commuting habits have changed during the pandemic. That interest has been supercharged more recently by pain at the pump. Some people have been thinking about buying an e-scooter for years; others had never even ridden before, but now say they want to scoot, instead of drive, to their office, grocery store or friends’ houses.

Kris Mercado hit purchase on an e-scooter on Amazon after visiting a gas station last week. The 32-year-old freelance photo retoucher—who doesn’t identify as male or female and uses plural pronouns and the gender-neutral Mx.—says $20 once nearly filled their Subaru Impreza’s 13-gallon tank, but this time it barely paid for a quarter tank.

“I was like, ‘This is unacceptable,’ " Mx. Mercado says. “I couldn’t do it anymore."

Mx. Mercado calculated that a new Hiboy S2 scooter, which cost $460, would pay for itself after about five trips from their home in Newark, N.J., to their girlfriend’s apartment in Queens, N.Y., using an e-scooter and public transportation, compared with the roughly $100 round-trip cost of going by car, after factoring in tolls, parking and gas.

They have a disability that makes it difficult to walk from home to the train station, and say public transit becomes easier when they can scoot when making transfers. They chose an e-scooter model that comes with a detachable seat and weighs 33 pounds, so they can carry it up and down subway steps.

Electric scooters start at around $300 for a basic model, but e-scooter manufacturers and riders say all are not created equal. Some less-expensive models can feel less stable to ride and go only about 10 miles on a charge, says David Vosk, community manager for review site the Electric Scooter Guide. (His favorite, the $4,799 Nami Burn-E 2 Max, can go 90 miles on a charge and reaches speeds up to 60 miles an hour.)

Dual-suspension models that start at around $1,200 hold up better to potholes and longer trips, says Kevin Grandon, who runs Alien Rides, a company that sells and reviews these models.

“It still pays off pretty fast if you’re saving $15 to $20 dollars a day on gas," he says, adding sales at the company have increased about 20% over the past month.

A scooter holds about a kilowatt of energy, which costs roughly 50 cents and allows you to ride the equivalent of two to three gallons of gas, says Mr. Grandon. Charging from empty usually takes five to six hours with the charger plugged into a standard wall outlet. Fast chargers capable of charging a scooter in an hour or two are also available.

Tyler Klahn, a specialty computer programmer in Colorado Springs, Colo., says he couldn’t afford an electric vehicle, which costs about $56,000 on average, according to J.D. Power. Three years ago, he bought an e-scooter instead.

Now, he owns four and hardly ever uses a car, preferring to scoot even in the snow. The 32-year-old has even found community through the activity. Since joining the “Charge Colorado Springs" Facebook group last year, he has met up with 15 to 20 other members every Friday night to ride around the city.

Reddit and Facebook groups devoted to e-scooters have ballooned in recent months. The Electric Scooter Guide Facebook group shot up from 1,000 members a year and a half ago to 38,000 now, says Mr. Vosk, who runs the group. There are about 12,000 posts or comments a day, with members asking about everything from help fixing a brake to the best scooter for beginners.

App-based scooter rental programs, where users pay by the minute to ride, are also booming in popularity. In New York City, daily average ridership has increased nearly 70% in March compared with February, Bird says.

An e-scooter helped save Alina Yakubova’s sanity last summer when she learned she would have to return to commuting to West Philadelphia for her work as a college administrative coordinator.

“I was seriously contemplating switching to a landscaping job," the 45-year-old said, explaining she was burned out from her taxing commute.

Ms. Yakubova thought she had tried every possible version of the 28-mile round-trip commute, from sitting through two hours of bumper-to-bumper traffic to walking an hour to the regional rail station, which can get her downtown in 20 minutes. Once, she even tried e-biking the 12 miles.

In July she discovered she could scoot instead of walk to the regional rail, fold up her $900 Ninebot scooter and bring it with her onto the train. She’s now at work within 40 minutes of leaving the house.

“You feel like that easy rider with wind in your hair," she says.

It hasn’t all been smooth riding, however. The wind in your face isn’t so welcome during a Philadelphia winter. And on her third day attempting the journey, Ms. Yakubova was having so much fun looking at houses whipping by that she overlooked a curb and wiped out.

That didn’t stop her from getting back on the next day.

“I took a tumble, but so what?" she says.

