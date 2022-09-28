Essar signs offtake agreement with Vertex Hydrogen

“This is an important statement of intent by Essar and highlights our continued commitment to becoming the UK’s first low carbon refinery. By signing this hydrogen offtake agreement with Vertex Hydrogen, we are helping to de-risk the project, while also securing supply for our production processes into the future and thereby reducing our carbon footprint," said Deepak Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer, Essar Oil UK.

