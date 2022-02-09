Essar to build refinery-based hydrogen furnace

MUMBAI : Essar Oil UK (EOUK) on Wednesday said that it plans to install a new £45 million furnace at its Stanlow refinery that’s capable of using hydrogen as its fuel source.

This follows the launch of Vertex Hydrogen (in January), a new Essar-led joint venture, in which the company will invest £1 billion over the next five years to drive down emissions, including the development of new hydrogen production plants at Stanlow, forming a central part of the HyNet North West decarbonisation cluster.

The scheme (subject to planning approval) comprises the decommissioning of three existing furnaces (which include a chimney of approximately 140 m in height) and their replacement with a single, highly efficient furnace, which includes a chimney of approximately 71 m in height.

The scheme will provide a number of improvements that will lead to benefits for Stanlow and the surrounding area, including lower carbon emissions due to gas-only firing and new burners that emit lower levels of nitrogen oxide (NOx) and futureproofing to enable the use of sustainable fuel types in the future such as hydrogen. The furnace is currently being fabricated in Thailand. The largest single module is 26.5 m long x 18.5 m tall x 14.5 m and the furnace will be delivered on site almost fully constructed, the company said.

With an investment of £45 million, the new furnace forms a key part of the company’s strategy to reduce its own carbon emissions. The furnace is unique in that it will have the capability to run entirely off hydrogen, becoming the first of its kind based at a UK refinery. It has an improved energy efficiency of 4% compared to existing furnaces, which will save 16 600 tpy of CO2, as well as reducing ongoing maintenance costs.

Set to be installed in 2022, the furnace will become fully operational next year. From 2026 onwards, it will be fuelled by hydrogen produced at Stanlow as part of the HyNet North West decarbonisation cluster. Essar’s new joint venture, Vertex Hydrogen, will develop the world’s first and largest blue hydrogen production plant at Stanlow. Hydrogen will be used at the site and will be distributed to industrial businesses in the region to support their own transition to low carbon.

Deepak Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer at Essar Oil UK, said: "By affecting a significant and rapid transition to hydrogen, we are securing the long-term future of this vitally important national asset whilst also playing a key role in supporting the UK’s plans for building the low carbon economy of tomorrow. We would like to thank our community for its ongoing support of our refinery at Stanlow."

Essar’s Stanlow refinery – which supplies 16% of the UK’s road transport fuels – sits at the heart of HyNet North West. The initiative was designated as a Track 1 Industry Cluster by government in October 2021 and plans to produce 1 GW/yr of hydrogen. As well as being used by Essar, the hydrogen will be supplied to a wide range of businesses across the North West, including Tata Chemicals Europe, Encirc, and InterGen.

