Essar to build refinery-based hydrogen furnace

The scheme will provide a number of improvements that will lead to benefits for Stanlow and the surrounding area, including lower carbon emissions due to gas-only firing and new burners that emit lower levels of nitrogen oxide (NOx) and futureproofing to enable the use of sustainable fuel types in the future such as hydrogen. The furnace is currently being fabricated in Thailand. The largest single module is 26.5 m long x 18.5 m tall x 14.5 m and the furnace will be delivered on site almost fully constructed, the company said.