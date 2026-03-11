On 9 March the union government issued an order under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 that discouraged companies which receive pooled gas supplies from legally challenging its decision to divert natural gas to priority sectors.
Mint Explainer: Can companies challenge the government’s LNG diversions in court?
SummaryWhile the union government is using its emergency powers to block lawsuits over LNG diversions to priority sectors, legal experts say constitutional courts still hold the power to strike down orders that are arbitrary or unreasonable.
