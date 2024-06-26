Grain-based ethanol's share rises to nearly 51% in total biofuel production
Summary
- Till 9 June, India saw the production of 357.12 crore litres of ethanol, of which 175.74 crore litres came from sugar-based feedstock and 181.38 crore litres from grains.
- Maize alone has contributed 110.82 crore litres in supply year (November 2023-October 2024)
NEW DELHI : For the first time, India has achieved a higher ethanol production from grains, especially maize, than sugar-based feedstock, on the back of a government cap on the diversion of sugar for producing the biofuel.