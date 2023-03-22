EU says it’s ready to work with India on carbon tax1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 12:04 AM IST
The CBAM regulation provides for the possibility of signing an agreement with the EU to better understand carbon pricing in those countries
The European Union is willing to collaborate with India in easing the administrative burden for businesses while enforcing its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which seeks to impose tariffs on imports with a high carbon footprint entering the 27-member bloc.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×