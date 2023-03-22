EU says it’s ready to work with India on carbon tax

“It helps fight climate change via three channels: First and foremost, it reduces the risk of the European efforts to address climate change being offset by carbon leakage. Any carbon price paid by a third country producer—be it a market price from an emissions trading system (ETS) or a carbon tax is 100% deducted from the CBAM, therefore encouraging third countries to adopt similar carbon pricing policies. Third countries with the same prevailing carbon price will ensure that their producers effectively do not pay any CBAM charge at all. Finally, it can also incentivize third-country producers to reduce their carbon footprint. Any reduction of their emissions will reduce the number of CBAM certificates an importer will need to submit," the official explained.