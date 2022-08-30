In the short-term, Europeans have acquired LNG on the spot market to meet gas shortages, mostly from Asian buyers who signed flexible long-term deals with U.S. exporters and have rerouted cargoes to Europe, where gas prices have soared. Benchmark European gas prices hit $100 per million British thermal units last week—up more than 1140% from a year ago—before settling at $79.92 Monday. European natural-gas futures fell Tuesday as the European Union appeared on the cusp of filling its gas storage to sufficient levels to last through winter, and leaders said they would take measures to ease the continent’s energy crisis.