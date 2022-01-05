Europe energy crisis goes global

Most interestingly, the CPM analysts see a “bifurcation" between China and the rest of the world. Not because China has opted out of lip service to the climate cause, but because China now produces emissions for the world. Europe has conveniently adopted 1990 (when East Germany’s Sovietized heavy industry was about to be shut down) as its emissions baseline. Even so, Europe’s claimed 20% reduction in emissions since then is not merely a drop in the bucket when the world increased its total emissions 50% overall. It’s a bit of fraud since European investors simply relocated their emissions-heavy processes to places outside the European Union.