Europe is importing a solar boom. Good news for (nearly) everyone

Isn’t a little market distortion a price worth paying for a home-grown energy source? That is the line of thinking in France, whose politicians have yet to come across an industry they did not deem “strategic" (a yogurt-maker was once kept out of an American rival’s clutches on that basis). “Sovereignty might have a cost, but it also has no price," its deputy ambassador to the EU said recently according to the Financial Times, in a valiant bid to sound like a Gallic Braveheart. Some wince at ordering solar panels from China, since over a third of one of their key inputs is sourced from Xinjiang, a restive region where forced labour is rife. But two fears predominate. The first is that China could one day cut off the supply of solar panels as Russia’s Vladimir Putin did with its gas, leaving Europe once again in the lurch. The second is that China will corner the solar manufacturing market, then raise prices when other producers have been wiped out.