Europe is pumping less gas as demand revives, leaving a gap Russia is filling

Europe’s need for gas is drawing cargoes of American liquefied natural gas, or LNG, across the Atlantic, feeding into higher prices for gas in the U.S. itself. It has also handed more sway to Russia, Europe’s biggest supplier. The Kremlin said last week that the shortfall could be eased by swifter approval for its Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which could double Russian supplies sent directly to Germany. The U.S. and many Europeans oppose the pipeline.