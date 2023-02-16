Europe LNG demand to drive competition for new supply, dominate trade in long term: Report
Industry forecasts peg LNG demand to reach 650 million tonne to over 700 million tonne a year by 2040. More investment in liquefaction projects is required to avoid a supply-demand gap that is expected to emerge by the late 2020s.
New Delhi: Europe’s increased need for liquefied natural gas (LNG) looks set to intensify competition with Asia for limited new supply available over the next two years and may dominate LNG trade over the long term, according to Shell’s LNG Outlook 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×