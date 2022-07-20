Europe rolls out plan to conserve gas amid fears Russia will tighten taps6 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 06:19 PM IST
EU guidelines call on countries to cut gas consumption by 15%, reductions that could become mandatory in emergencies
The European Union rolled out a detailed contingency plan calling for member nations to step up their energy-conservation campaigns and prepare for possible rationing of natural gas amid rising concerns that Russia is about to tighten its squeeze on the continent’s supply.