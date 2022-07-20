Europe rolls out plan to conserve gas amid fears Russia will tighten taps
EU guidelines call on countries to cut gas consumption by 15%, reductions that could become mandatory in emergencies
The European Union rolled out a detailed contingency plan calling for member nations to step up their energy-conservation campaigns and prepare for possible rationing of natural gas amid rising concerns that Russia is about to tighten its squeeze on the continent’s supply.
The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, released a plan Wednesday that pushes governments to prepare for a winter without ample supplies of Russian gas. That scenario was thrown into relief this week as capitals across Europe waited for Moscow to restart Nord Stream, a key pipeline carrying gas from Russia to Europe, after a period of scheduled maintenance that is set to end Thursday. Europeans are on edge because Moscow had already reduced the flow of gas through Nord Stream to about 40% of its capacity before the maintenance period began.
“We have to prepare for a potential full disruption of Russian gas," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference on Wednesday. Although the EU doesn’t know what Moscow will do, she said, “This is a likely scenario."
Russian President Vladimir Putin said late Tuesday that his country would fulfill its commitments to supply natural gas to Europe but also warned of possible new capacity shortfalls because of Western sanctions.
The commission’s plan calls for EU countries to voluntarily curb their gas consumption by 15% over the next eight months and set priorities to determine which industrial sectors would be most affected. Under a proposal introduced Wednesday, the commission said energy-reduction targets could become binding if voluntary actions aren’t enough to prevent a shortage.
The plan also promotes switching from natural gas to alternative energy sources including nuclear and coal, setting up auctions that could compensate companies for using less gas, and setting mandatory limits on heating and air conditions in public buildings. The plan establishes criteria governments can use to determine which industries to give priority to if there isn’t enough gas to go around.
Even if Nord Stream is restarted, European officials and industry leaders are concerned that Moscow could decide to further restrict how much gas flows through it.
Europe last year received about 40% of its total natural-gas consumption from Russia and officials are struggling to replace that volume through a flurry of deals with alternative suppliers. The bloc is also working to speed up renewable-energy projects and wants to encourage consumers to reduce their overall energy demand.
The commission said Wednesday that Russian gas supplies to Europe in June were less than 30% of the average the bloc received during the previous five years.
If Russia continues to restrict supplies—or cuts them off entirely—countries would struggle to fill their storage tanks before the winter, adding to the risk of shortfalls during the winter heating season. The International Energy Agency said this week that Europe is now operating “in a constant state of uncertainty over Russian gas supplies," including the possibility of a complete cutoff.
In its proposal, the commission said countries would be expected to make every effort to reduce their natural-gas consumption by at least 15% between Aug. 1 and March 31, 2023, compared with their average consumption in previous years.
If the voluntary efforts aren’t enough, the commission said it could set a binding target for reducing energy consumption after consulting with the bloc’s member states.
Governments will be expected to update their existing national emergency plans by the end of September with details of how they will reduce consumption, the commission said. Officials said the proposed 15% reduction is the equivalent of about 45 billion cubic meters of natural gas and should be enough for Europe to get through the winter in the event of a complete disruption of Russian gas.
Europe’s energy-intensive industries—including steel, aluminum, glass and chemicals—have in recent weeks lobbied the commission for priority access in the event of a significant gas shortage.
Existing rules for dealing with energy-supply shortages say that while certain consumers such as households and hospitals should be protected from rationing, industrial users could face forced curtailments.
The commission released a set of criteria as part of its plan on Wednesday aimed at helping European governments determine which industries get priority access to limited supplies.
The EU’s guidance says governments should consider whether an industry is critical to the health, safety and security of society, whether it could switch to other fuels or become more efficient, and how a shutdown of a given industry or manufacturer might affect supply chains across the bloc. Governments should also look at whether a sudden loss of gas could result in irreparable damage to industrial equipment, the document said.
Some industrial facilities, such as aluminum smelters and glass furnaces, are meant to operate continuously and could experience significant damage if they suddenly lose access to energy sources. Other industries, including chemical producers, have emphasized their importance for downstream manufacturers.
A shutdown of chemical production in Europe would have “a ripple effect on all other sectors that rely on chemicals and jeopardize their ability to supply their customers with sufficient goods," said a spokeswoman for European chemical-industry association Cefic.
The commission’s plan calls on governments to support efforts to switch to alternative sources of energy. It said renewable-energy sources should be given priority to, but nuclear and coal could also replace some natural gas demand.
Another recommendation in the plan is for governments to set up auctions where industries can offer to reduce their gas consumption in exchange for compensation. Some industry leaders have said they support the idea because it would allow them to determine when it makes financial sense to shut down or reduce their consumption.
Svein Tore Holsether, chief executive of fertilizer producer Yara International ASA, said in an interview earlier this month that the company would consider participating in auctions and has some flexibility to reduce its natural-gas consumption by importing more of the ammonia it needs to make fertilizer.
“If that makes sense for both the EU and for us to minimize natural-gas consumption and maximize ammonia imports, then of course that is something that we will discuss and look into," he said.
Yara said Tuesday that it had decided to curtail some of its European production because of lower demand in the Northern Hemisphere and the surge in European gas prices. The curtailments amount to about 27% of the company’s ammonia capacity and about 18% of its finished fertilizer capacity in Europe, a company spokeswoman said.
Some companies might also respond to the auctioning system by moving up their planned maintenance or renovations so they can reduce their gas use and potentially get compensation, industry representatives said.
Germany’s government has said it plans to set up a gas-auctioning system this summer.