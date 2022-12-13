Europe strikes deal to tax imports based on greenhouse-gas emissions

The legislation would require importers to register with authorities and seek authorization to import goods covered by the tax. Importers would have to pay a price per ton of carbon dioxide set by the carbon price in Europe’s emissions-trading system. Europe’s carbon dioxide allowance prices have risen sharply over the past two years to around €90, equivalent to $95, per ton because of expectations that the bloc would set a lower cap on overall emissions in the coming years. The war in Ukraine has also put upward pressure on prices, as power companies across the bloc are burning more coal to replace natural-gas supplies that have fallen sharply since Russia cut deliveries.

