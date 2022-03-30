DOHA (QATAR) : This tiny Persian Gulf kingdom is emerging as one of Europe’s best hopes for weaning itself off Russian natural gas, in another sign of how the war in Ukraine is changing the world’s energy relationships.

Germany, France, Belgium and Italy are in talks with Qatar to buy liquefied natural gas on a long-term basis, said Qatari and European officials. Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck flew to Qatar this month to announce an energy partnership and a commitment to build his country’s first-ever terminal to receive shipments of liquefied natural gas from Qatar and other gas producers.

“This is only the start," Mr. Habeck said on March 20.

Qatar grew rich over the past two decades by selling natural gas chilled into liquid—a process used for shipping the fuel—to China, South Korea, Japan and other Asian consumers on long-term contracts, helping the country of less than three million people become the world’s second-largest exporter of gas. The country had long wanted to expand into Europe. Buyers there were reluctant, with cheaper sources from Russia that could be shipped by existing pipelines and obtained on shorter-term, more flexible contracts.

Now, Europe is seeking new sources of natural gas to replace Russian imports, which account for 38% of the gas imported into the European Union. In addition to Qatar, European nations are talking with gas producers in Angola, Algeria, Libya and the U.S., according to officials in these countries.

Qatar is emerging as one of the most attractive options because it is in the midst of a $28.7 billion plan to boost its production capacity by 40%, or about 33 million metric tons a year, by 2026. That would more than offset the entirety of Russia’s LNG exports to Europe, which was 13.7 million metric tons last year, although it would still leave a gap because most Russian gas travels by pipeline.

Many other producers are pumping at full capacity and can’t make much more for Europe.

“You’ve got Qatar basically being in the right place at the right time with the right resources," said Steven Wright of Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Doha.

In securing deals with Europe, Qatar has moved cautiously. Such deals sometimes take months to work out, and none is yet final with any European country.

The Qataris also have links with Russia, including billions of dollars invested there. The Qatar Investment Authority, a sovereign-wealth fund, has large stakes in Moscow-backed enterprises such as Rosneft Oil Co. and VTB Bank PJSC, whose share prices have dropped roughly 50% over the past month.

The Western attention showered on Qatar contrasts with its geopolitical position five years ago. Then it faced an economic and diplomatic boycott from its neighbors, including Saudi Arabia. Former President Donald Trump also labeled the emirate a financier of terrorist groups, which Doha denied.

Now, Qatar has patched up relations with the Saudis. The U.S. has labeled it a major non-NATO ally, opening the door to more joint military exercises and potential arms sales. The Qataris played a central role in helping the U.S. and its allies evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghans after the Taliban took over Kabul, and has acted as a backchannel for the U.S. in talks with Iran over a nuclear deal.

The Qataris have also taken a clearer stance on the Ukraine war than its neighbors in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have publicly refused to help lower surging crude-oil prices by raising their own production—a position that helps Moscow. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, the Qatari foreign minister, has also called on Russia to respect Ukraine’s sovereign integrity.

One tangible benefit for Qatar: The EU last month dropped antitrust investigations into Qatar Petroleum, the state energy company, clearing the way for the country to pursue more long-term contracts in Europe.

The flood of goodwill for Qatar in the West comes as the country is preparing to host the football World Cup starting in November, an event that is transforming the emirate with new roads, hotels and stadiums.

“The Qataris are in a unique spot as a trusted player to a spectrum of actors that is almost unparalleled, from the White House to the Taliban to Iran to European gas consumers," said Adel Hamaizia, a visiting fellow at the Center For Middle Eastern Studies at Harvard University.

Qatar’s gas won’t be a game-changer for Europe right away. It is currently pumping at full capacity and sending shipments bought long ago to Asia, where customers such as Japan and South Korea would need to agree to divert cargoes to Europe.

Qatar estimates that only about 10%-15% of its LNG can be redirected to Europe in the short-term and those shipments will cost more than Russian gas.

“We have been planning to increase our long-term contracts to Europe for years," a Qatari official said. “Altogether, we will have more capacity to sell in a few years, so right now the discussions are in terms of lining up long-term contracts that will help ensure that Europe doesn’t go through energy poverty again,"

The talks over Qatari gas have taken on more urgency, as Europe considers a ban on Russian oil. European countries are still buying Russian gas, but are making contingency plans as Moscow demands that they pay in rubles instead of U.S. dollars.

The West’s embrace of Qatar comes as U.S. relations with two longstanding Persian Gulf partners—Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E.—are strained. The Saudis and Emiratis see the U.S. response to Iran-backed attacks on their soil as insufficient.

“For the U.S., it is now all about Qatar and being friends with Qatar," a Saudi official said. "What about your allies that have been by your side for years?"

The Saudis, Emiratis, Bahrain and Egypt launched an economic boycott of Qatar in 2017, saying the country funded terrorism and was too close to Iran. The move damaged Qatar’s economy but also forced it to build better ties with the U.S. and Europe, which is now paying off.

“The 2017 blockade was a key inflection point for Qatar—it helped the country become more self aware, disciplined, self reliant, and aligned with the United States," said Michael Greenwald, a former treasury attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Doha. “Moving forward, Qatar will play a crucial role for the U.S. as a new financial order emerges out of the Ukraine/Russia crisis."

