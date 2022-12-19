European firms increase their bets in US renewable energy

Interest in the U.S. is changing the flow of investor capital into renewable energy funds, with capital raised by North America-focused offerings surpassing that of European ones for the first time in a decade, according to data provider Preqin Ltd. Of the $62.41 billion raised globally for renewable energy funds in the first nine months of the year, around half, or $31.77 billion, went to funds targeting North America, Preqin data show.

