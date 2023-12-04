Industry
European Investment Bank eyes green hydrogen to add to India renewables push
Summary
- Earlier in 2023, the development bank had stated its interest in supporting India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission with a facility of up to €1 billion
Even as solar and wind continue to be focus areas, the European Investment Bank (EIB) is now keen to jump into green hydrogen in the country, but no concrete proposal has been tabled yet by Indian companies, a top executive at the development bank said.
