European Investment Bank, IREDA exploring partnership to finance RE, green hydrogen projects in India
- IREDA is committed to supporting the growth of renewable energy in India through financing, and it will be happy to be partnering with the European Investment Bank to achieve its climate goals, says CMD Pradip Kumar Das
NEW DELHI : The European Investment Bank (EIB) and state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) Limited are exploring a partnership on financing of renewable energy and green hydrogen projects in India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×