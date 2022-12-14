Europe’s energy crisis expected to boost demand for oil as heat source

The IEA’s optimism marks a modest improvement on the predominantly gloomy outlook surrounding demand that has pervaded the oil market in recent months. Despite continued tight supplies and fresh sanctions on Russia’s oil industry, which could further disrupt global crude flows, oil prices have fallen for the best part of six months as concerns about sluggish economies in Europe and China and rising interest rates in the U.S. have threatened to undermine demand.

