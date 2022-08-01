Europe’s energy crisis threatens to slow green transition

“There’s the sense that [money to scale up renewables] will have to come later now, given the crisis," said Susi Dennison, director of the European power program at the European Council on Foreign Relations, a think tank. But “if we don’t make the investments that are needed now on green energy, then what we’re seeing as short-term measures will just become the longer-term measures," she said.

