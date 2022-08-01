Europe’s energy crisis threatens to slow green transition
- Continent might not be moving as fast as promised to shift away from fossil fuels
The Ukraine war has spurred many countries to lean more on fossil fuels in the short term while pledging to move away from them faster in the future.
Now, a deepening energy crisis, a global heat wave, soaring prices, supply-chain snarls and worries about an economic downturn are threatening to delay those longer-term promises to transition to lower-emission energy sources as well.
The situation is particularly acute in Europe, where the prospect of severe fuel shortages this winter is focusing leaders’ attention on immediate problems, investors and economists say.
European wholesale natural-gas prices rose sharply last week, as Russia cut flows via a key pipeline to the region. They have more than doubled this year, straining households and businesses, and increasing fears that a global recession is on the way.
A searing heat wave, a shortage of hydropower and corrosion problems at French nuclear reactors are making the energy situation on the continent even more dire, energy experts say. Low water levels on the Rhine, a river that serves as a key shipping route in Europe, have also spurred concerns about more disruptions to the supply of key commodities.
In response, governments and companies have been scrambling for supply solutions involving more fossil fuels, not less. Many are locking in contracts for liquefied natural gas from the U.S., the Middle East and Africa. Shell PLC said last week that it was going ahead with a big natural-gas development in the North Sea that had previously been rejected by U.K. regulators on environmental grounds.
Shell’s CEO, Ben van Beurden, last week told reporters that Europe is bidding LNG supplies away from other countries, which he said will help drive China and others to rely more heavily on dirtier fossil fuels like coal.
Green-energy supporters say the Ukraine war and high fuel prices could help accelerate the continent’s transition, forcing painful shifts away from oil and gas, and changing consumer habits that otherwise might have stayed entrenched.
“The ongoing war in Ukraine has further highlighted the importance of electrification and renewables," said Francesco Starace, chief executive of Italian utility Enel SpA, which is building solar-manufacturing facilities and other green projects.
But many market watchers say that Europe’s green-energy plans are taking a back seat to efforts to tackle the effects of the Ukraine war, higher inflation and post-lockdown strains on supply chains. French energy giant Schneider Electric SE says it is experiencing delays of up to a year for its renewable-energy projects in countries such as Spain, the Netherlands and the Nordics, largely because of supply-chain issues and higher transport costs.
The U.S. is facing the same problems as Europe in terms of rising costs and snarled supply chains for renewables, delaying projects.
Some European efforts to secure energy in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entail sizable, long-term investments that will lengthen the region’s reliance on fossil fuels, critics say. In July, European Union lawmakers voted to include natural gas in the bloc’s list of green investments, a move that could help it procure needed supplies but also open the door to using the fuel longer.
European states are starting to roll out policies to support renewables deployment, and some investment is following. Germany, for instance, last month passed a renewables law that includes higher wind-power targets and improvements to permitting, according to industry group WindEurope.
The European Investment Bank, the lending arm of the EU, last month announced a loan of €550 million, equivalent to $561 million, to Spanish utility Iberdrola SA to fund wind and solar projects in Spain during the next year and a half. The European Commission is providing €118 million to help fund an Enel solar-panel factory in southern Italy. SolarPower Europe, the continent’s main solar trade group, said last month that installations were on track to surpass the group’s rosiest projections this year.
But much more money and action is needed to shift away from fossil fuels at the pace needed to keep emissions—and global warming—in check. Those steps would be daunting to implement, even without the recent economic and energy turmoil, analysts say.
“There’s the sense that [money to scale up renewables] will have to come later now, given the crisis," said Susi Dennison, director of the European power program at the European Council on Foreign Relations, a think tank. But “if we don’t make the investments that are needed now on green energy, then what we’re seeing as short-term measures will just become the longer-term measures," she said.
In May, the European Commission proposed to increase its already ambitious renewable-energy target to 45% of the bloc’s 2030 power mix from 40%. That includes plans to more than double the bloc’s solar capacity by 2025.
To do all that, Europe needs to roughly double its current level of renewable-energy investments to around €66 billion a year, said Alessandro Boschi, head of the European Investment Bank’s renewable-energy division. That in turn requires European governments to implement measures such as streamlining renewables-permitting processes and encouraging the market for clean-energy contracts, Mr. Boschi said.
European governments also need to push energy-saving measures and drop their attempts to shield consumers and businesses from the higher costs of energy, said Simone Tagliapietra, a climate and energy-policy expert and senior fellow at economic think tank Bruegel. Between September 2021 and May, European nations allocated at least €187 billion in funding for such subsidies, a Bruegel study found.
