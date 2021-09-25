EV battery investments are getting more politica

The advantage of following political priorities for the likes of Ford and Mercedes-Benz is that they might benefit from more public support and subsidies. The car industry cannot hope to avoid politics. But there is a disadvantage, too: They are straying from East Asian players with more technical experience. Mercedes-Benz in particular is making its biggest battery bet yet on a company that at this point consists of little more than a research and development operation. Volkswagen is in a similar position with its roughly 20% stake in Swedish battery darling Northvolt.