Electric vehicle charging stations have increased two-and-a-half times between October and January with the installation of additional 678 stations in nine major cities, as the government focuses on promoting green transportation system in the country.

During this period, about 1.8 lakh new electric vehicles have been added to the transport system, a power ministry statement said on Saturday.

“This (growth of charging infrastructure) has exhibited greater confidence among the consumers to shift towards electric mobility. After the saturation of EV infrastructure in these mega cities, the government has plans to expand the coverage to other cities in a phased manner, the statement added.

The availability of adequate charging infrastructure had been the key impediments for accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in India. The Ministry of Power had recently issued "Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles—Guidelines and Standards", describing roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders at the central and state level for the expeditious deployment of public EV charging infrastructure across the country.

Recently, the power ministry revised these guidelines and standards on January 14, 2022, to include facilities such as charging facility for customers at their residences or offices using their existing electricity connections and provision of affordable tariff chargeable by public EV charging station operators and owners and EV owners.

The government has involved private and public agencies for EV charging installion. Many private organisations have also come forward to install EV charging stations.

Currently, India has a total of 1640 operational public EV chargers. Out of which, nine cities --Surat, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai -- account for approximately 940 stations.

Oil marketing companies have also announced the setting up of 22,000 EV charging stations in prominent cities and on national highways across the country. Out of 22,000 EV charging stations, 10,000 will be installed by Indian Oil Corp (IOCL), 7,000 by Bharat Petroleum Corp. (BPCL) and the rest 5,000 will be installed by Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL).

IOCL has already installed 439 EV charging stations and plans to install another 2,000 EV charging stations over the next year. BPCL has installed 52 charging stations, while HPCL has installed 382 charging stations.

The Department of Heavy Industry has recently sanctioned 1,576 public charging stations for 25 highways and expressways which shall be located within every 25 km of range on both sides of these highways.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.