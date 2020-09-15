“For one, the electricity demand has more or less caught up with the last year number after the Covid demand shock, and over the long run India’s electricity demand is expected to raise at around 5-6% CAGR (compound annual growth rate). Secondly, we have been seeing a firm commitment towards green energy in India and with an installed solar capacity of less than 40GW wherein the peak demand is around 175GW (and growing), there is enough head room for solar capacity to expand further," said Rajesh Ivaturi, partner, power and utilities at EY India.