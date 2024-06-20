Exchange prices of power increase, hit ceiling price in peak hours
Summary
- At the Indian Energy Exchange, price of power booked for the next day—day-ahead market or DAM—stood at ₹6.78 per unit, up 23% from ₹5.51 a month earlier.
New Delhi: Scorching heat and a truant monsoon have boosted cooling demand across the country, lifting power prices by nearly a fourth in a month. Power price at the energy exchange remains locked on the upper limit for longer, indicating steep demand from distribution companies scrambling for supply.