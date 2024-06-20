Exchange prices of power increase, hit ceiling price in peak hours

Also read | India's peak power demand hits another record at 250 GW

"Short-term purchases account for about 13% of the total power supply to the discoms, and out of that, exchange volumes are about 5-5.5%. Currently, most of the demand on the exchanges is from northern states like Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, as the monsoon rains are yet to hit the northern region. So far, it is expected that the southwest monsoon this year would be normal or above normal. If the projections hold then we may see an ease in demand going ahead. Otherwise, the demand and price may continue to see an upward trend," said Vikram V., Vice-president & co-group head, corporate ratings, ICRA.