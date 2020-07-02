Execution challenges slow down wind power projects from going onstream

“The slow execution of the capacity awarded by the central nodal agencies and the state utilities is because of the continued execution challenges, a tight financing environment and regulatory delays in tariff adoption from the regulators in the past," Girishkumar Kadam, Sector Head & Vice President - Corporate ratings, ICRA, said in a press note. “These challenges are further augmented by the adverse impact of the lockdown imposed to control Covid-19 pandemic on the execution of under-construction projects as well as on the revenues and cash flows of discoms. Therefore, ICRA’s outlook on the wind energy sector continues to remain negative. The wind power capacity addition is estimated to remain modest in the range of 2.0-2.5 GW in FY21."