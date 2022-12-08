Exponent Energy partners with Park+ to set up over 1,000 charging stations across India by 2023

NEW DELHI :Electric vehicle energy start-up Exponent Energy today announced a partnership with Park+, a super app for car owners to deploy 1,000 charging zones across India by end-2023, starting with Bengaluru.
Under this partnership, Exponent will leverage the public parking spaces and real estate accessible to Park+ to set up EV charging stations, the company said in a statement.
These stations will be jointly branded as “Park+ EV Zones powered by Exponent" and will be deployed across high-demand hotspots of vehicle deployment and towards high EV usage regions.
Exponent Energy is redefining EV charging by solving the two-sided energy problem through its battery pack, e^pack and charging station, e^pump – allowing exponent to deliver a 15 minute full charge on exponent enabled vehicles. Recently, Exponent announced the world’s fastest-charging electric three-wheeler in a partnership with Altigreen Propulsion Labs.
“We’ve already established the new norm for a seamless charging experience through our 15 minute full charge. The next step is to make finding an e^pump as easy as a petrol pump. With Park+ and its nationwide network of structured parking spaces, we aim to achieve just that, starting with Bengaluru. Rapid charging unlocks a much higher vehicle throughout on the same piece of land. More vehicles equals more energy, making the e^pump a far more profitable network,“ said Arun Vinayak, Co-founder and CEO, Exponent Energy.
“Park+ has been making conscious efforts to partner with like minded brands, to nurture the Indian EV ecosystem. As part of this strategy, we are excited to collaborate with Exponent to build a robust battery charging network across India. Exponent and Park+ users will now be able to discover these “Park+ EV Zones powered by Exponent" to charge their battery packs within 15 minutes. Additionally, we also aim to activate over 10,000 Park+ EV Zones across India, in the next 15 months, to make EV charging accessible and hassle free. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Exponent," said Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park.
Till date, Exponent has raised $18 million ( ₹148 crore) so far from Lightspeed, YourNest VC, 3one4 Capital, AdvantEdge VC, Motherson Group and the family office of Pawan Munjal, Chairman, and CEO, Hero MotoCorp.
