Exponent Energy partners with Park+ to set up over 1,000 charging stations across India by 2023

“Park+ has been making conscious efforts to partner with like minded brands, to nurture the Indian EV ecosystem. As part of this strategy, we are excited to collaborate with Exponent to build a robust battery charging network across India. Exponent and Park+ users will now be able to discover these “Park+ EV Zones powered by Exponent" to charge their battery packs within 15 minutes. Additionally, we also aim to activate over 10,000 Park+ EV Zones across India, in the next 15 months, to make EV charging accessible and hassle free. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Exponent," said Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park.

