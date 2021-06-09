Exxon and Chevron’s pains won’t easily translate to gains

In theory, independent exploration and production companies are in a solid position to step in. Many of them have proven to have better well performance and productivity compared with supermajors in previous years, according to Scott Hanold, analyst at RBC Capital Markets. That is in part because the independent E&P companies tend to focus primarily on oil and gas production and are optimized for it; major oil companies have a more sprawling business model that includes hydrocarbon transportation, refining and petrochemicals. The concentrated business model of independent E&Ps could, in some cases, shield them from investor pressure to stifle new production. After all, there is only so much shrinking a pure-play oil producer can tolerate; without new wells, their revenue sources dry up quickly.